On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996. Jurors awarded her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

» U.S. Rep. George Santos, who has faced outrage and mockery over a litany of fabrications about his heritage, education and professional pedigree, has been charged with federal criminal offenses. That's according to two people who could not publicly discuss specific details of the case while it remains under seal and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

» Consumer prices are forecast to have risen 0.4% from March to April, much faster than the 0.1% increase the previous month.

» The publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror has acknowledged and apologized for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry in its reporting, and said it warrants compensation.

» In sports, Joel Embiid led the Sixers to a NBA playoff series lead over the Celtics, the Nuggets took a series advantage on the Suns, the Stars and Hurricanes won their playoff series games, and Louisville basketball coaching legend Denny Crum died.

» President Joe Biden is convening congressional leaders ahead of a looming June 1 deadline when money could run short for paying the nation’s bills.

» A shooter with neo-Nazi leanings who killed eight people at a suburban Texas mall was shot dead by police within four minutes, authorities said Tuesday.

» Bond has been set at $300,000 for a Louisiana man who authorities say fired a gun at children playing hide and seek outside his home, striking a 14-year-old girl.

» A federal task force is recommending that women start getting every-other-year mammograms at age 40 instead of waiting until 50.

» Two transgender children, their families and allied health care providers are challenging a Montana law that would ben gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

» The Justice Department says it has disrupted a long-running Russian cyberespionage campaign that stole sensitive information from computer networks in dozens of countries.

» Donald Trump's town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday is the first major TV event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and a big test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins.

» The leader of a major anti-abortion group has met with former President Donald Trump, weeks after raising questions about his commitment to restricting access to the procedure.

» Americans have bet over $220 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the five years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it.

» Golf superstar Tiger Woods wants a judge to halt his ex-girlfriend's lawsuits seeking $30 million.