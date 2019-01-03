LAKE VIEW, Iowa – Kevin McNew drove 170 miles to land at the inlet serving Black Hawk at Lake View on Thursday afternoon. Funny what sunshine and temperatures nearing 50 degrees will do for an angler on January 3.
“The ice isn’t thick enough in southwest Iowa,” said McNew, a Shenandoah resident who drove three hours north to Storm Lake before cruising south 30 miles to Lake View for a chance to land some perch, crappie or bluegill. McNew, who used a day of 2018 vacation on this sun-dappled afternoon, stared out onto an inlet that almost took on the look of happy hour with a half-dozen men bellied up to the…ice.
“I fish here about every day,” said Louie Smith, a Lake View resident who traveled a mile or so to this site, unlike the visitor from Page County. “There were 14 shacks out here on the ice Sunday.”
The ice shacks weren’t needed late Thursday afternoon as the mercury hit 46 degrees. For some, coats were optional.
“It was slow at Storm Lake, so a guy suggested I come here,” McNew said. “I’ve never been here before. I just got a 16-foot Lund (boat), so I’m looking for places to use it (this summer).”
McNew vowed to return to a lake that, according to Smith, has welcomed anglers from all over western Iowa. “There are people who fish this lake that come from Storm Lake, Carroll, Fort Dodge, Denison, Sioux City and other areas. The walleye fishing wasn’t great this fall. That means it should be great this spring.”
Smith, who worked as an electrician 16 years before enjoying a 29-year tenure at Pella Corp. in Carroll, said a buddy of his took home 16 perch on Thursday.
“You put in your time and you’ll get the fish,” he said.
Smith then laughed, noting that, as a retiree, he’s got all sorts of time.
“When I retired three years ago, I told my wife, Barb, that I’m going to be fishing. We moved to Lake View and that’s how I’m spending my time – fishing!” he said.