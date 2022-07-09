LAMB Arts couple tapped as parade marshals for 59th River-Cade

SIOUX CITY – Russell and Diana Wooley, artistic/managing director and executive director of LAMB Arts LDT, respectively, were named the 2022 River-Cade parade marshals on Friday morning.

“Being Sioux City natives, it is an honor to be named the parade marshals,” Russ Wooley said. “The parade and festivities are a long-time community activity, and we and the theater are all about community.”

The 59th River-Cade will take place over the course of two months, spanning from July 9 to Oct. 2.

The traditional downtown parade, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on July 20, will start at the intersection of 11th and Pierce streets and run south on Pierce, ending at the Long Lines Rec Center. Following the parade, a Dairy Queen ice cream social and smile contest final will be held in the Long Lines parking lot.

Phil Claeys, River-Cade's longtime event coordinator, acknowledged the concerns some community members may have in the wake of a mass shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, IL, which killed seven.

“I consider everybody involved with it as part of the security. There will be a large police presence. Anytime we do anything now we realize the potential for something to happen. We are certainly keeping our eyes open.”

Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said Police Department officers have specific training to respond to active shooter incidents.

“We have trained our officers to respond to active shooter incidents to mitigate a situation like that,” McClure said. “We always have officers at parade events. Following a situation such as what happened in Highland Park, we evaluate our security and needs at events and see if any additional measures need to be taken.”

According to McClure, officers will be equipped with their usual gear, and have more powerful firearms in their squad cars if needed.

The Green Valley Amateur Golf Tournament will kick off the slate of River-Cade events on Friday and continue Sunday. The 2022 River-Cade season will conclude with the Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Festival at Riverside Park, Oct. 1-2. Renaissance draws thousands of people, many dressed in medieval garb, to the park at Riverside Boulevard and Council Oak Drive. The festival is entering its 19th year.

All events will be free. For more information regarding activities and scheduling, visit the River-Cade website.