Last of residents at Sioux City's Touchstone Healthcare Community have been transferred out

SIOUX CITY — There are no longer any residents living in the Touchstone Healthcare Community facilities at 1800 Indian Hills Drive.

According to Stefanie Bond, a communications director for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, the last occupant was moved out of Touchstone on Thursday as Accura HealthCare oversaw the process.

On July 8, the Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) received word that Touchstone wouldn't be able to continue operations after July 14 payroll. Per Bond, DIA was then moved to take "an unprecedented step" to request a receiever be appointed for Touchstone.

"The judge expeditiously granted the request the same day. The 54 residents were also notified of the closure on July 11," Bond wrote via email. However, she was unable to say when exactly all additional work at the facility would be complete.

The District Court for Woodbury County found there to be an emergency at Touchstone which "presents an imminent danger to the residents."

Through July 2021, Touchstone had spent 44 months on the "Special-Focus Facility List" which is comprised of care facilities with about twice the average number of deficiencies, mores serious problems including harm or injury experienced by residents and a pattern or serious problems that have persisted for more than three years, according to the Centers for Medicine and Medicaid Services. Per CMS, at that time, only two other facilities in the entire nation had been on the list longer.

In 2017, Touchstone was hit with a $5,000 fine after the DIA found multiple violations with its food services programs and two unrelated infractions.

Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday.

While many businesses and industries are facing those same pressures, Brent Willett, president and CEO of the Iowa Health Care Association, said nursing homes cannot respond to those pressures in the same way other businesses can.

Because of that lack of flexibility, many nursing homes, especially in rural areas, face closing, Willett said.

Willett made the comments Friday during taping of this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. He was joined on the program by Di Findley, executive director of Iowa CareGivers.

According to the Iowa Health Care Association, the Siouxland nursing homes which have closed recently include Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, Morningside Care Center in Ida Grove and Good Samaritan Society-Newell in Newell.