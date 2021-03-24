Latest relief bill to provide $212M to Nebraska's colleges, universities

Nebraska’s colleges and universities will receive an estimated $212 million in federal aid through the latest coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act provides nonprofit public and private institutions of higher education and for-profit schools $39 billion in federal aid — more than the previous two pandemic relief packages combined.
According to estimates from the House Education and Labor Committee:
* The University of Nebraska system will receive $86 million.
* The Nebraska State College System will receive $14.2 million.
* Nebraska’s six community colleges will receive a combined $61 million.
* Other nonprofit and for-profit schools in the state will receive more than $50 million.
As was the case in the last two federal relief programs, half of the American Rescue Plan Act funds must be provided to students in the form of direct payments for those who qualify based on income, or as emergency grants for those needing assistance to cover expenses created by the pandemic.
The other half can be used by the colleges or universities to cover added costs related to instruction, technology and other expenses.
While the broad strokes of how the funding will work are known, higher education officials in the state say they are waiting for more details from the U.S. Department of Education before they begin spending the federal aid.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the state’s largest campus, said it will likely distribute the funding to students in much the same way it did in the previous two relief packages.
For the CARES Act, which provided post-secondary schools in Nebraska $70.6 million a year ago, UNL made direct payments of $1,200 to roughly 5,200 students who qualified under federal guidelines, with the remainder of the funding being made available to the rest of UNL's student body in the form of emergency grants.
It’s likely the new round of student relief will be doled out the same way, with a focus on assisting those with exceptional need, spokeswoman Leslie Reed said, but UNL is looking at options for how else it could spend the funds.
“Given that this is more funding than provided in the previous two pandemic relief measures, we may be able to expand the amount and/or type of support offered to individual students and/or expand the pool of eligible students,” Reed said.
The state college system, which previously conducted a survey of eligible students to assess their needs, said it will use information from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to better identify students most affected by the pandemic, spokeswoman Judi Yorges said.
If federal guidance allows, Yorges said, the other half of the state colleges’ $14 million set aside for institutional aid could be used to close a more than $5 million budget shortfall created by the pandemic.
“These funds can go a long way toward addressing this gap for each of the colleges, but our assessment will continue well into the next academic year,” she said.
The University of Nebraska system, on the other hand, won't use any federal funds to close a $43 million budget gap, said Chris Kabourek, the vice president for business and finance, instead choosing to apply the relief money to offset lost revenues from canceled events and lower-than-capacity residence halls.
The budget cuts being imposed across the university system are structural and will remain in place, as they signify changes to NU's priorities, Kabourek said.
"We've been trying to be very thoughtful," he said. "We want (the relief money) to have some material impact, whether that's on the economy or improving the university."
Meanwhile, most colleges and universities in Nebraska are continuing to distribute the second round of relief in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act passed late last year, which allocated $123.5 million to the Cornhusker state.
UNL, for example, used those monies to help it expand its coronavirus testing program by establishing a saliva-based, rapid-testing regimen for students returning to campus in January.
Nebraska Wesleyan University is distributing roughly $691,000 in funds to students this month, spokeswoman Sara Olson said, while awaiting instructions for how it can use the funds marked for institutional expenses.
Southeast Community College is also looking at how it can spend the institutional funds included in the second round of relief funding, specifically to improve its facilities in the long term.
President Paul Illich told the college’s Board of Governors last week SCC was exploring options to use some of the $7 million in second-round funds tagged for institutional support to overhaul its student services facilities.
The college recently announced a $24 million project to renovate 65,000 square feet and build 37,000 square feet of new space dedicated to student affairs, admissions, advising and tutoring at SCC’s main campus at 8800 O St.
COVID-19 illustrated the limitations of SCC’s current student support facilities when it became apparent that social distancing was difficult, if not impossible, in those areas, Illich said, adding that no decisions have been made.
“We’re studying the requirements right now to see if some of those institutional funds could possibly be utilized for modernizing those spaces that would allow us to continue to have those operations during a pandemic,” Illich said.
HISTORIC UNL BUILDINGS:
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
UNL CBA building
UNL Temple Building
UNL Morrill Hall
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
UNL Architecture Hall
Cather Hall, Pound Hall
Cather Hall, Pound Hall
Teachers College
Brace Laboratory
Brace Hall
University of Nebraska astronomical observatory
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS