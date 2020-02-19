Lee Enterprises touts digital growth and BH Media acquisition

He said there has not been much feedback from any of the three entities after each one’s respective share purchases, which he called normal.

Mowbray also said several other new shareholders came onboard in recent weeks after the BH Media Group acquisition.

“We had over 40 million shares trade on the day of the announcement, and several new shareholders came into the company, and Alden is just one of them," he said. "They have a very minor stake at this point, at 6%."

A paragraph in a recent Lee SEC filing seemed to indicate that Lee Enterprises could use unissued and unreserved common stock, if its board of directors chooses, “to issue shares to persons friendly to current management or to issue preferred stock with terms that could render more difficult or discourage an attempt to obtain control of us by means of a merger, tender off, proxy contest or otherwise, thereby protecting the continuity of our management,” the filing said.

When asked the issue Wednesday, Mowbray said, “That’s not something the board is anticipating doing at this time.”

