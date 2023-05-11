DES MOINES — Dairy farms in Iowa can sell raw milk to consumers with legislation signed into law Thursday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The bill was among 10 that Reynolds signed into law Thursday.

The new law allows producers to sell raw milk and related products from their farms, but not at farmers markets or restaurants. Containers must have labels saying contents were not subject to state inspections or public health regulations that require pasteurization and grading.

Critics of the proposal expressed concern that it could endanger Iowans because the consumption of unpasteurized milk could lead to bacterial outbreaks.

Among the organizations that lobbied against the bill were the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, Iowa State Dairy Association, Iowa Public Health Association, Iowa Veterinary Medical Association and Iowa Grocery Industry Association.

The only group registered in support was Americans for Prosperity, the libertarian conservative political advocacy group backed by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, the owners of Koch Industries.

“With Gov. Reynolds’ signature, fresh milk and the freedom to choose what your family drinks is the new law of the land in the Hawkeye State,” Tyler Raygor, the group’s Iowa director, said in a statement. “This law gets government out of the way of Iowa’s farmers and dairy workers and empowers Iowans with access to the freshest milk they can buy.”

Senate File 315 passed the Iowa Legislature with mostly Republican support, 37-13 in the Senate and 64-35 in the House.

Reynolds on Thursday also signed into law:

PUNISHMENTS ADDED FOR RANSOMWARE

Hacking and demanding ransom is a crime punishable in degrees up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $13,660 with the signing of House File 143 into law.

Depending on the extent of the ransomware attack, the charge would be an aggravated misdemeanor, Class D felony or Class C felony.

The bill gained near-unanimous approval in the Iowa Legislature, passing the Senate, 50-1, and the House, 97-1.

STRONGER PUNISHMENTS FOR CHILD EXPLOITATION

With the signing of Senate File 84 into law, there will be a mandatory minimum sentence for individuals convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor. Also, those convicted will be placed under supervision for life, and some convicted individuals will be required to pay restitution.

The bill received unanimous support from both chambers in the Iowa Legislature.

OLD DOMESTIC ABUSE CONVICTIONS CAN BE COUNTED

Previous domestic abuse convictions can be considered when determining whether a new violation is a second or subsequent offense, with the signing of House File 112 into law.

Previously, domestic abuse convictions more than 12 years old were not permitted to be considered.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously, and passed the House on a 77-21 vote.