Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center to unveil animatronic 'York'

The new exhibit, “York Comes to Life,” portrays a slave of Capt. William Clark, who along with Meriwether Lewis, led the cross-country journey that first passed through what today is Sioux City in 1804.

York, the first person of color to be represented in animatronic form at the interpretive center, joins five other talking figures: President Thomas Jefferson, who commissioned the exploration of terriorities acquired in the Louisiana Purchase, Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only Corps of Discovery member to die during the journey, Seaman, a Newfoundland dog who was the only animal to complete the entire three-year trip, and Lewis and Clark.

Tracy Bennett, executive director of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, described the addition of York as a "long time coming."

“He needs to be considered just as important a member of the expedition as everybody else," Bennett said. "He really helped the communication from Lewis & Clark with the Native Americans because they found him so fascinating, and they couldn’t believe this big, tall, Black man in the Native American culture. They believed there was something important to the color of your skin, and the darker your skin was the more... ability you had to communicate with higher powers.”

Bennett said the York figure also adds to the center's story of Floyd's last days.

"York was very essential in nursing Sgt. Floyd when he was dying,” Bennett said. “We thought he would be a great addition to the story here."