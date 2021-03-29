'Life saving' or 'politicized'? Debate over health standards that teach kids about gender identity

“They believe in Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. And to think that we’re now going to be teaching them about gender identity and genitalia, and different types of family structures in kindergarten, really I think has troubled a lot of people across the entire state,” Grasz said.

If the standards were to be approved, Grasz predicts a “mass exodus” of students and teachers from public schools. Some teachers, he said, will feel “like they can no longer in good conscience teach what’s being asked of them in these health standards to young children.”

The state board is not required under state law to write health standards. Nor would schools be required to adopt them. State law requires the board to create standards only in the subject areas of reading, writing, math, science and social studies.

Districts are required by the state to have written health standards or frameworks for health education. Many districts use national standards or their own locally developed ones.

The board is taking public input on the draft standards.

The standards call for teaching children as young as 6 years old about gender identity and gender stereotypes as a part of sex education.