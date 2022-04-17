Listen now: 'Fantastic Beasts,' saving money at the pump and talking about the weather

Whether you're commuting to work, walking the dog or working out, who doesn't want something entertaining to listen to while performing the tasks of the day?

We've rounded up the latest and greatest offerings from the various Lee Enterprises teams around the country to help you surface podcasting programs for the week ahead. Check them out through the various players below, click on the show links for more episoes and download episodes from your favorite audio service.

Let's talk about the weather!

Meteorologists don't just work for television news stations and the four currently working at around the country for Lee Enterprises have just launched a new podcast called Across the Sky.

The Lee Weather team features Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

In this first episode, the team members introduce themselves and share laugh when it comes to learning the names of cities when learning a new market. The show will drop new episodes weekly starting April 25. Listen here!

Heading out to the theater? We have you covered...

In the latest episode of Streamed & Screened, we preview "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" and "Father Stu" and give some knee-jerk reactions to the new Michael Bay action extravaganza "Ambulance." Bruce Miller also talks with Kiernan Shipka, Diane Kruger and Kathleen Robertson, the stars and showrunner of "Swimming with Sharks," which premieres on Roku April 26. Listen here!

Gas prices are high but there are ways to save money

Yes, gas prices have been on the rise over the past few months and spiked following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Luckily, there are ways you can save at the pump with a few tips. PennyWise host Teri Barr talks with Sara Rathner, personal finance expert at NerdWallet, to learn about some of the simple things you can do to keep more of your money in your pocket from using digital tools to the one thing many of us don't want to do: slow down. Listen here!

The right to learn an honest history

Teacher snitch lines, mask mandates, banned books and LGBTQ+ rights in public education are all under attack from the right. In the latest episode of After the Monuments, Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia continue the conversation on public education and the cyclical nature of issues coming up today with the Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, Mary Bauer. Listen here!

Should a self-reported medical error have led to criminal charges?

The Ethical Life with Richard Kyte and Scott Rada examines a recent case where a former nurse in Tennessee was convicted of two felonies and now faces eight years in prison for a fatal medication mistake.

The duo also looks at how fear of others can seep into our consciousness and how that can change the way we act. Listen here!

Are unauthorized immigrants committing more crimes?

Virtually every week on television you can hear politicians and political commentators claiming that immigrants, and unauthorized immigrants in particular, commit a lot of crime. Are these claims true? The weight of the best available evidence suggests they are not and the topic is discussed in the latest episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast.

The podcast, hosted by Lawrence Eppard, a researcher, university professor, and director of the Connors Forum, examines important topics each episode by focusing on just the weight of the empirical evidence rather than opinions or ideologies. Listen here!

Play ball!

Baseball season has returned, albeit slightly later than usual thanks to the lockout, and the Best Podcast in Baseball is back with its 10th season! St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold and others discuss the Cardinals, Major League Baseball and, as so often happens, anything tangentially related to the national pastime and the city that adores it. Listen here!

