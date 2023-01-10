011123news-brfs-pkg

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – Camp Foster YMCA received a grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to construct a new building.
The $78,476 grant will be used to construct a new building for a visitors center as well as repurpose an existing building into a health lodge at the Camp Fosters location.
The Strengthening Communities grant is aimed at supporting facility renovation and construction projects for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, specifically in communities with less than 28,000 residents, according to a news release.
The grant is funded by the Iowa Legislature through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.
A total of $250,000 was awarded from this grant, benefiting Burlington, Mason City and Spirit Lake.