SIOUX CITY — Next week, Sioux City motorists should expect La Plante Avenue on the west side of town to be closed for an infrastructure project.

Weather permitting, work on a $1.59 million water main replacement project will begin Thursday, June 1, 2023 and is expected to last for the 2023 construction season. The effort is expected to run from Dacotah Street to Boies Street and, per a release from the city, is needed to: "reconstruct sidewalk on the north side of the street, pavement, watermain, and other utilities such as sanitary sewer and storm water infrastructure."