1 dead, 2 injured in I-29 crash near Elk Point Friday evening

ELK POINT, S.D. -- One man died and a man and woman were injured in a crash on Interstate 29 near Elk Point Friday evening.

The crash took place at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-29, roughly two miles south of Elk Point, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Safety.

A 2014 Ford F-150 pickup was southbound when the driver lost control due to the icy road conditions. The vehicle went across the median and into the northbound lanes on the other side, where it collided head-on with a northbound 2016 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the pickup, a 57-year-old man who has not been identified, was partly ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 58-year-old female passenger suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Vermillion, S.D.

The driver of the Yukon, a 49-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital in Sioux City.

All three individuals were wearing seatbelts.

The northbound section of Interstate 29 near the crash was closed to traffic for about three hours. Traffic was rerouted through the Jefferson, S.D. exit and on-ramp.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and all information is considered preliminary.

