 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead, 2 injured in I-29 crash near Elk Point Friday evening
View Comments

1 dead, 2 injured in I-29 crash near Elk Point Friday evening

{{featured_button_text}}

ELK POINT, S.D. -- One man died and a man and woman were injured in a crash on Interstate 29 near Elk Point Friday evening. 

The crash took place at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-29, roughly two miles south of Elk Point, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Safety.

A 2014 Ford F-150 pickup was southbound when the driver lost control due to the icy road conditions. The vehicle went across the median and into the northbound lanes on the other side, where it collided head-on with a northbound 2016 GMC Yukon. 

The driver of the pickup, a 57-year-old man who has not been identified, was partly ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 58-year-old female passenger suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Vermillion, S.D. 

The driver of the Yukon, a 49-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital in Sioux City. 

All three individuals were wearing seatbelts. 

The northbound section of Interstate 29 near the crash was closed to traffic for about three hours. Traffic was rerouted through the Jefferson, S.D. exit and on-ramp. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and all information is considered preliminary. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News