1 dead in truck crash in Merrill

MERRILL, Iowa -- One person died early Tuesday when a semi trailer struck a power pole in Merrill.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, a deputy observed large sparks from power lines on Merrill's north side at 4:53 a.m. When investigating the sparks, the deputy discovered a semi trailer that had been southbound on U.S. Highway 75 had left the road, struck the power pole, then continued into the Liberty Auto sales lot and stuck several vehicles.

The name of the person killed is not being released, pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
