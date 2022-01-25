1 dead in truck crash in Merrill

MERRILL, Iowa -- One person died early Tuesday when a semi trailer struck a power pole in Merrill.
According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, a deputy observed large sparks from power lines on Merrill's north side at 4:53 a.m. When investigating the sparks, the deputy discovered a semi trailer that had been southbound on U.S. Highway 75 had left the road, struck the power pole, then continued into the Liberty Auto sales lot and stuck several vehicles.
The name of the person killed is not being released, pending notification of family members.
The crash remains under investigation.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.