1 death reported from COVID-19 in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the Dakota County Health Department reported the death Saturday.

The age or gender of the person who died was not cited, and the number of deaths in Dakota County now stands at 18.

The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County was reported in mid-April, and now a combined 1,585 cases have been detected through tests. There were no new cases reported Saturday by the Dakota County Health Department.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

