1 hurt in downtown Sioux City rollover accident

SIOUX CITY -- A driver who failed to stop for a red light was injured Thursday in a two-car collision at a downtown Sioux City intersection.

Sioux City police and rescue personnel responded to the accident at 7:24 a.m. at Sixth and Nebraska streets.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a Nissan Armada SUV on its side and the driver unresponsive. The driver, an adult female, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

According to police, the woman was westbound in the center lane on Sixth Street and failed to stop for the red light. The SUV entered the intersection and was struck by a Chrysler Pacifica minivan that was northbound on Nebraska Street. The collision caused the SUV to flip onto its side. The driver of the minivan was not injured.

Police are investigating whether the SUV driver had a medical issue that contributed to the accident. Police have ruled out intoxication as a factor. No charges have been filed, pending the outcome of the investigation.

