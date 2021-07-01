 Skip to main content
1 injured in semi-versus-semi crash near Remsen
REMSEN, Iowa -- A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after two semis collided near Remsen Wednesday.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road L22. 

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Christian Sylvester, 23, of Webb, Iowa, was driving a Peterbilt semi westbound on Highway 3 when he crashed into a 2020 Mack semi driven by Bruce Hindt, 47, of Waseca, Minnesota, which was northbound on L22. 

Hindt was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the statement.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Remsen Fire and Ambulance and Stockton Towing.

