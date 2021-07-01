1 injured in semi-versus-semi crash near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa -- A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after two semis collided near Remsen Wednesday.
The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road L22.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Christian Sylvester, 23, of Webb, Iowa, was driving a Peterbilt semi westbound on Highway 3 when he crashed into a 2020 Mack semi driven by Bruce Hindt, 47, of Waseca, Minnesota, which was northbound on L22.
Hindt was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the statement.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Remsen Fire and Ambulance and Stockton Towing.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.