1 injured in semi-versus-semi crash near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa -- A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after two semis collided near Remsen Wednesday.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road L22.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Christian Sylvester, 23, of Webb, Iowa, was driving a Peterbilt semi westbound on Highway 3 when he crashed into a 2020 Mack semi driven by Bruce Hindt, 47, of Waseca, Minnesota, which was northbound on L22.

Hindt was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the statement.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Remsen Fire and Ambulance and Stockton Towing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.