You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 more COVID-19 case confirmed in Woodbury County
View Comments

1 more COVID-19 case confirmed in Woodbury County

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported Thursday morning that a woman age 41-60 is the latest case in the county. Woodbury County now has had 23 confirmed cases.

Of Woodbury County's virus cases, 13 have recovered. A total of 586 people in the county have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Three of the people to contract COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and two of them have been discharged, the health department said.

Through Wednesday, Iowa has had 1,995 confirmed cases.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News