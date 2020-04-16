1 more COVID-19 case confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Woodbury County.
The Siouxland District Health Department reported Thursday morning that a woman age 41-60 is the latest case in the county. Woodbury County now has had 23 confirmed cases.
Of Woodbury County's virus cases, 13 have recovered. A total of 586 people in the county have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Three of the people to contract COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and two of them have been discharged, the health department said.
Through Wednesday, Iowa has had 1,995 confirmed cases.
