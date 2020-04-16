1 more COVID-19 case confirmed in Woodbury County

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported Thursday morning that a woman age 41-60 is the latest case in the county. Woodbury County now has had 23 confirmed cases.

Of Woodbury County's virus cases, 13 have recovered. A total of 586 people in the county have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Three of the people to contract COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and two of them have been discharged, the health department said.