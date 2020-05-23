1 more death in Siouxland due to coronvirus

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the Dakota County Health Department reported the death Saturday.
The age or gender of the person who died was not cited, and the number of deaths in Dakota County now stands at 18.
The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County was reported in mid-April, and now a combined 1,585 cases have been detected through tests. There were no new cases reported Saturday by the Dakota County Health Department.
In the metro, there have been 44 deaths, when factoring those also in Woodbury County.
As of Saturday morning, Woodbury County had 2,520 positive cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths. There were 1,194 recovered cases in Woodbury County as of Friday morning, 67 people currently hospitalized and 115 people who were hospitalized and later released.
Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme on Friday said two indicators -- the number of weekly confirmed new cases and the percentage of tests that result with a positive reading -- are moving in a positive direction.
The state of Iowa did not report new cases Saturday, as over the Memorial Day weekend technological maintenance was being done to the reporting system. Additionally, a Siouxland District Health Department official said there would be no daily COVID-19 updates through the weekend.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
