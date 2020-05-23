1 more death in Siouxland due to coronvirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the Dakota County Health Department reported the death Saturday.

The age or gender of the person who died was not cited, and the number of deaths in Dakota County now stands at 18.

The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County was reported in mid-April, and now a combined 1,585 cases have been detected through tests. There were no new cases reported Saturday by the Dakota County Health Department.

In the metro, there have been 44 deaths, when factoring those also in Woodbury County.

As of Saturday morning, Woodbury County had 2,520 positive cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths. There were 1,194 recovered cases in Woodbury County as of Friday morning, 67 people currently hospitalized and 115 people who were hospitalized and later released.

Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme on Friday said two indicators -- the number of weekly confirmed new cases and the percentage of tests that result with a positive reading -- are moving in a positive direction.