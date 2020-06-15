1 more metro Sioux City resident dies from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the Dakota County Health Department reported the death Monday, when Woodbury County moved past the 3,000 mark in the number of positive test cases for the novel coronavirus.
The age or gender of the person who died was not cited, and the number of deaths in Dakota County now stands at 32.
The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County was reported in mid-April, and now a combined 1,741 cases have been detected through tests. There were two new cases reported Monday by the Dakota County Health Department.
In the metro, there have been 71 deaths, when factoring those also in Woodbury County. As of Monday evening, Woodbury County has had 3,009 positive cases of coronavirus and 39 deaths since the pandemic reached the area in March.
According to a joint Monday statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for a combined 54 COVID-19 patients. That number is trending downward from late May, when there were routinely 80 to 90 patients in the two city hospitals.
In the Monday release, Dakota County Health Department Director Natasha Ritchison said through various phases of reopening that are happening in the county, residents should continue to carry out social distancing, wear a mask when in public, wash their hands often and sanitize common use areas.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
