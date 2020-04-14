You are the owner of this article.
1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County
1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

SIOUX CITY -- A new case of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health Department on Tuesday said that a woman age 41-60 has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. It's the 21st case in Woodbury County. There have been 552 negative tests.

The health department also reported that both people who had been hospitalized as a result of the virus have been discharged. Of the 21 cases thus far, 11 people have recovered.

Woodbury County reported two new cases on Monday.

Through Monday, Iowa has had a total of 1,710 cases and 43 deaths while 741 have recovered.

