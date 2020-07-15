1 new COVID-19 death reported in Woodbury County; no new cases in Dakota County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County saw an additional COVID-19-related death Wednesday and 22 new confirmed cases on a day in which several Siouxland counties reported no new cases.

The Siouxland District Health Department said a man age 61-80 was Woodbury County's 45th death attributed to the respiratory disease.

The 22 new cases were the most recorded on one day since early June. The increase could be due in part to an increased number of tests performed -- 263 people were tested during the preceding day, for a positivity rate of 8.4 percent. On Tuesday, the county added just one new case, but only 48 tests were conducted the prior day.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Woodbury County has seen 3,377 cases, according to Wednesday evening data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of these, 3,111 are considered recovered, according to Siouxland District Health.

As of Wednesday, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s hospitals in Sioux City were caring for a combined total of 22 patients with COVID-19, down significantly from a high of 95 patients in late May.