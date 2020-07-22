1 new COVID-19 death reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded an additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
The Siouxland District Health Department reported that a male age 41-60 died of COVID-19, increasing the respiratory illness' death toll in the county to 47.
It was the first death recorded in Woodbury County in six days.
The health department reported 11 new positive cases Wednesday out of 121 new tests performed.
Woodbury County has had 3,494 confirmed cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Siouxland District Health reported that 3,154 of those cases have recovered.
Most counties in the region continue to see the number of new cases remaining at steady or decreasing.
One exception is Iowa's Lyon County, which saw a new high in the total number of active cases on Wednesday with 28, according to state data. On July 7, only seven active cases were reported in the county. That total has steadily increased since then, boosted by nine new cases reported on July 11, a record for single-day cases in the county.
Lyon County reported four new cases on Wednesday and three on Tuesday. The county has had 84 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 806 negative tests for the virus. The county's positive rate is 9.4 percent of those tested.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes several Northwest Iowa counties, 34 patients were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19. Eleven patients in RMCC 3 were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators.
