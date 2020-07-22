1 new COVID-19 death reported in Woodbury County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded an additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported that a male age 41-60 died of COVID-19, increasing the respiratory illness' death toll in the county to 47.

It was the first death recorded in Woodbury County in six days.

The health department reported 11 new positive cases Wednesday out of 121 new tests performed.

Woodbury County has had 3,494 confirmed cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Siouxland District Health reported that 3,154 of those cases have recovered.

Most counties in the region continue to see the number of new cases remaining at steady or decreasing.

One exception is Iowa's Lyon County, which saw a new high in the total number of active cases on Wednesday with 28, according to state data. On July 7, only seven active cases were reported in the county. That total has steadily increased since then, boosted by nine new cases reported on July 11, a record for single-day cases in the county.