1 person killed in semi-car crash near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a fatality in an accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer and a passenger car, at around 1 p.m. Monday on Highway 3 and Highway 140, east of Remsen.
No other information is being released pending notification of the family, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Remsen Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa DOT road maintenance.
An investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Le Mars Police Department is continuing.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
