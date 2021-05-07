1 Sioux City public school student tests positive for COVID this week

SIOUX CITY -- One student and zero staffers tested positive for COVID-19 after attending classes in the Sioux City Community School District this week.

The number of students who stayed out of classes due to infection was relatively low this week -- there were seven students home because of the virus on Wednesday, according to weekly figures provided by the district. Another 145 students were out of class in quarantine on Wednesday.

By way of comparison, on Wednesday there were also 169 students out of class due to non-COVID illnesses.

There were also nine district employees out with the virus as of Wednesday and four in quarantine.

Overall the district's infection statistics have been fairly good this semester, with low weekly infection numbers -- on several weeks there were zero students who tested positive after attending classes.

