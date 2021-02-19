1 student, 3 staffers test positive in Sioux City public schools this week

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District had another week of relatively muted COVID-19 spread in schools.

During the week, one student and three staff members who were in school tested positive for the virus. Last week, there was one student and one staffer who tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 204 students in the district were reportedly in quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, according to statistics provided by the district. Individual students' exposures to the virus did not necessarily take place in school. The daily number of students who stayed out of school while in quarantine has declined this week, compared to last week when daily quarantine numbers hovered around 300.

A total of nine students were out of classes as of Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test -- this figure has declined by about half from last week. That number is the tally of students who were out of school on a given day because of the virus -- an individual who tests positive will be out of the classroom every day for more than a week, at a minimum.

By way of contrast, on Wednesday there were also a total of 208 students who were out of school due to "non-COVID" illnesses.