1 to 3 inches snow expected Sunday in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A band of snow is forecast to move into Sioux City on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow, beginning after midnight Saturday night. There may be a small amount of freezing drizzle before it converts to snow.

"It could get kind of heavy Sunday morning, or maybe even early afternoon," said Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service.

The 1-to-3 inches forecast is expected to be consistent across much of the region, though Masters said there may be "some bands up around 4 or 5" inches in some places.

"Really not all that bad of a system for late February," Masters said.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the area is in effect from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Slick roads are possible, especially on untreated road surfaces. Winds will be subdued, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

The snow should move out of the area by the mid- to late-afternoon hours on Sunday.

Warmer weather is expected for the start of the coming workweek. Monday's daytime high is forecast at 42 degrees, followed by 43 degrees on Tuesday and 39 on Wednesday.

