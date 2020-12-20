10:07 a.m.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Lee Olsen starts his twice-a-week match with Pickleball partner Karen Hoag at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

"If we're not playing Pickleball, we're walking the track," Olsen says.

Both Olsen and Hoag wear masks during their match, a requirement at the Y.

"Unless you are working out and are separated by more than six feet, you must wear a mask at all times," membership director Kelli Horton says. "Since Lee and Karen are closer than six feet apart on a pickleball court, they're wearing masks."

Such policies are necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19 and keep members and employees safe. Indeed, the Y even has a designated health and safety coordinator who goes around the facilities during peak times to ensure members are wearing masks that cover both noses and mouths.

Prior to the novel coronavirus, the Y already had strict policies regarding safety practices and cleanliness. Since the pandemic, policies have increased substantially.

"We've had absolutely no pushback regarding our policy," Horton says. "We all want to stay healthy. We're all on the same page."

