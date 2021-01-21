 Skip to main content
10 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Siouxland
10 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Siouxland

Virus Outbreak Antibody Protection

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- Eight Siouxland counties reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Woodbury and Dickinson counties added two deaths to their totals, while Lyon, Osceola, Clay, Plymouth, Buena Vista and Monona each tallied one. 

The deaths are rising, even though positivity rates and hospitalizations have stabilized in Siouxland, since deaths are a lagging indicator of the pandemic.

Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Thursday, but not the two new deaths. Based on state statistics, the county has a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 11.2 percent and 179 total deaths. 

District Health reported that 30 patients with the virus were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down two from Wednesday.

Of those patients, 19 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Another 11 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 16 are Woodbury County residents.

