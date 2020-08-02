You are the owner of this article.
10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Another 10 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County as of Sunday. 

These 10 positives come from 89 tests taken, for a positive percentage of about 11.2 percent. This is far higher than a "goal" positivity rate of around 2 percent. 

To date, a total of 3,636 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Of these, 3,241 (about 89.1 percent) are now considered recovered, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

The percentage of individuals who have recovered from the virus in Woodbury County has inched downward in recent weeks as more people have tested positive. 

Neighboring Dakota County does not report data on new infections during the weekend, and neither does the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties. 

To date, Dakota County has recorded 1,868 infections, the majority of which are believed to be recovered. The health department has not released any recent data on recoveries in the county. 

Thurston County is the most-impacted in Northeast Nebraska outside of Dakota County, with 208 infections reported to date. Most of these are likely recovered. 

Other counties in Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota recorded a handful of new infections on Sunday, except for Lyon, Osceola, Cherokee, Ida and Monona counties, which all recorded zero. 

In Northwest Iowa, a total of five COVID-19 patients were in the ICU Sunday, with three on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents counties in Northwest Iowa. A total of 25 COVID-19 patients in the region are currently hospitalized. 

