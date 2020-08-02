10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Another 10 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County as of Sunday.

These 10 positives come from 89 tests taken, for a positive percentage of about 11.2 percent. This is far higher than a "goal" positivity rate of around 2 percent.

To date, a total of 3,636 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Of these, 3,241 (about 89.1 percent) are now considered recovered, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

The percentage of individuals who have recovered from the virus in Woodbury County has inched downward in recent weeks as more people have tested positive.

Neighboring Dakota County does not report data on new infections during the weekend, and neither does the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.

To date, Dakota County has recorded 1,868 infections, the majority of which are believed to be recovered. The health department has not released any recent data on recoveries in the county.