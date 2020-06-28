10 new COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County on Sunday

As of Friday, 1,764 people in Dakota County had tested positive for the virus, and the majority are believed to be recovered, though the Dakota County Health Department hasn't provided updated data on recoveries for two weeks.

Dakota County has seen relatively few new infections recently -- only 39 during the past two weeks, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. This pales in contrast to the 1,254 new positive tests in Douglas County during that same time frame.

As would be expected, the number of recoveries in other Northwest Iowa counties is also trending upward, though in some cases there are more new infections recorded than recoveries.

In hard-hit Buena Vista County, where roughly 8.5 percent of all residents have confirmed infections, 176 people recovered from the virus during the past week. There were far more recoveries than new infections, as only 26 new cases were recorded this past week.

To date, a majority of the county's 1,692 cases are still considered active infections, as only 640 have recovered in all, according to IDPH data.