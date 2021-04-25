10 Northwest Iowa counties decline new vaccine allotments as demand dwindles

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State officials have implored Iowans to take the vaccine -- Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg even came to Sioux City along with former Iowa football star Dallas Clark to take the shot at the Siouxland Expo Center. The lieutenant governor noted that men in Iowa seem to be more hesitant about the vaccine than women.

“We’re concerned that disparity is going to grow,” Gregg said during his appointment at the Siouxland Expo Center. “Guys, why are we falling short? We’re here to persuade you that it’s the right thing to do for you, your family and your community. By getting the vaccine, you’re protecting your loved ones.”

Between 14 counties in the Siouxland region, an average of roughly 30.2 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated, according to a review of Iowa Department of Public Health data. (This figure is calculated using all residents, including those under 16 who are too young to be vaccinated.)

The Northwest Iowa counties with the highest vaccination rates, Buena Vista and Dickinson -- at roughly 36.1 and 34.5 percent fully vaccinated, respectively -- were among those to decline new vaccine allotments, as were Lyon and Sioux counties, the least-vaccinated in the region, where a little shy of 22 and 24.6 percent of residents are fully inoculated.