10 Northwest Iowa counties decline new vaccine allotments as demand dwindles

SIOUX CITY -- Most Northwest Iowa counties declined new vaccine allotments this past week, as demand for the vaccine is apparently beginning to fall below supply.
Woodbury, Sioux, Ida, Sac, Lyon, Clay, O'Brien, Buena Vista, Dickinson and Crawford counties all declined some or all new vaccine shipments from the state this past week. In all, 43 of Iowa's 99 counties turned down vaccine supply -- twice the number of counties that declined new vaccine the week prior.
For Woodbury, Sac, Lyon, Clay and Crawford counties, this was the second week in a row they turned down new shipments of vaccine.
Iowa has asked the federal government to withhold more than one-quarter of its allotment of coronavirus vaccines this week because demand for the shots has waned across the state.
The Iowa Department of Public Health told The Des Moines Register on Saturday that the state declined to accept 18,300 of 34,300 doses of Moderna vaccine it was slated to receive this week, and 3,510 of 46,800 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
“Along with several other states, we are seeing a slowdown of vaccine administration, but we are working with our local partners and community leaders to determine where additional education is needed and to gain an understanding of the needs of each county’s unique population,” said Sarah Ekstrand, a spokeswoman for the state health department.
State officials have implored Iowans to take the vaccine -- Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg even came to Sioux City along with former Iowa football star Dallas Clark to take the shot at the Siouxland Expo Center. The lieutenant governor noted that men in Iowa seem to be more hesitant about the vaccine than women.
“We’re concerned that disparity is going to grow,” Gregg said during his appointment at the Siouxland Expo Center. “Guys, why are we falling short? We’re here to persuade you that it’s the right thing to do for you, your family and your community. By getting the vaccine, you’re protecting your loved ones.”
Between 14 counties in the Siouxland region, an average of roughly 30.2 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated, according to a review of Iowa Department of Public Health data. (This figure is calculated using all residents, including those under 16 who are too young to be vaccinated.)
The Northwest Iowa counties with the highest vaccination rates, Buena Vista and Dickinson -- at roughly 36.1 and 34.5 percent fully vaccinated, respectively -- were among those to decline new vaccine allotments, as were Lyon and Sioux counties, the least-vaccinated in the region, where a little shy of 22 and 24.6 percent of residents are fully inoculated.
The IDPH on Friday recommended that vaccine providers resume the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following the lead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which lifted a pause on the vaccine last week. The pause was prompted by a rare blood clot found in six people who received the J&J shot.
Five counties in Northwest Iowa -- Woodbury, Buena Vista, Plymouth, Sioux and Crawford -- made heavy use of the Johnson & Johnson shot before the pause. Most other Northwest Iowa counties had only distributed, at most, a few hundred Johnson & Johnson doses, with the bulk of their vaccines being either the Moderna or Pfizer shots.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.