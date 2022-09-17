10-year federal prison sentence for Primghar man involved in meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY — On Friday, 46-year-old former Primghar, Iowa resident Daniel Trevino received a 10-year federal prison sentence for "conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine."

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Trevino pled guilty to charges on Feb. 5, 2022. The release explains evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed Trevino and others working to distribute over 500 grams of meth from December 2020 through April 2021.

"On April 24, 2021, Trevino was traffic stopped by law enforcement. After showing signs of impairment, law enforcement received permission to search a bag located next to Trevino. Inside the bag, law enforcement discovered a scale, cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia," the release said.

The release then explains that as the vehicle was being secured to be towed, a black magnetic box fell from the steering column and almost a quarter pound of meth was found.

With the 10-year sentence, Trevino must also served a five-year term of supervised release.