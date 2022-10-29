103022news-DoubleHomicide_merged

Police investigating double murder

SIOUX CITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning on Sioux City’s west side, according to Sioux City Police.

According to a press release, officers say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street where they came across two victims: one who was pronounced dead at the scene and the other who was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.

The names of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

“The SCPD is not actively looking for a suspect at this time, the person of interest has been identified and is not a threat to the public,” Sioux City Police said.

Police said since the investigation is still ongoing, no further details will be released at this time.

Sioux City jewelry store robbed by two suspects with sledgehammers, police saySIOUX CITY — Two male suspects, wearing masks and carrying sledgehammers, broke into a Sioux City jewelry store and made off with an untold amount of jewelry just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

That’s according to Sioux City Police who say the suspects busted a glass jewelry case at Gunderson’s Jewelers and then left in a white pickup truck.

“No persons were hurt during the robbery,” Sioux City Police said. The investigation into the incident is ongoing