Just In
11 charts that show how the economy is performing in Sioux City and Iowa
- Lee Enterprises, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police expenses for the rally for former President Donald Trump totaled $10,002.38, according to Sioux City Finance Director Teresa Fitch. "The city has not received any reimbursement to date for these expenses," she said Tuesday.
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson incident at an ATV dealership in Sioux City.
"When they (Ferrero) purchase companies, they leave them as independent business units," Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells said. The Le Mars-based company, best known for Blue Bunny, is being bought by Ferrero of Italy.
Born to mom Zinnia and dad Truman on Sept. 9 by a breeder in Nebraska, the purebred Cadi will be up for bid during the Little Yellow Dog Auction.
A 2-year-old male German shepherd, weighing 18 pounds, is fighting for his life after being found tied to a porch on Sioux City's north side. Cindy Rarrat, of the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center, said such a dog should weigh 71 to 84 pounds.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
A quick response by parents with medical backgrounds and, the family believes, prayers from dozens of Dordt fans who didn't know Karyn saved her life that day.
Winner declared in back-and-forth Scott County election.
Westside Little League and the Hesse Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Arena Sports Academy, submitted proposals.
According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in October that it wants to terminate its agreement with the city to lease the complex.