Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
alert
11 charts that show where home sales are headed in Sioux City
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Le Mars woman recently won $50,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Lisa McClish bought her winning ticket at Dailey Stop, 327 Plymouth St. …
Officers took the boy to his home and observed food and possibly rodent droppings on the living room floor. The kitchen smelled of rotten food…
At 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue.
The Sioux City Police Department identified the victim as 36-year-old Marlon White-Eyes, of Sioux City. White-Eyes, who suffered multiple guns…
In a small restaurant located inside the Ho-Chunk Plaza, Reggie Frazier makes some of most mouthwatering food on the Winnebago Reservation.