11 Siouxland counties suffer COVID-19 deaths between Friday and Sunday

From Friday to Sunday, Lyon County suffered one new death, bringing the toll there to 10; Osceola County added one, bringing the toll to two; Dickinson County added one, bringing the toll to 12; Clay County (Iowa) added two, bringing the toll to six; Ida County added two, bringing the toll to 16; Sac County added one, bringing the toll to nine; Plymouth County added one, bringing the toll to 45; Monona County added two, bringing the toll to eight; Yankton County added four, bringing the toll to 15; Cedar County added one, bringing the toll to three; and Woodbury County added six, bringing the toll to 141, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the South Dakota Department of Health, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Siouxland District Health Department.