11 Siouxland counties suffer COVID-19 deaths between Friday and Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- During the past few days, 11 counties in the region have suffered additional COVID-19 deaths.
From Friday to Sunday, Lyon County suffered one new death, bringing the toll there to 10; Osceola County added one, bringing the toll to two; Dickinson County added one, bringing the toll to 12; Clay County (Iowa) added two, bringing the toll to six; Ida County added two, bringing the toll to 16; Sac County added one, bringing the toll to nine; Plymouth County added one, bringing the toll to 45; Monona County added two, bringing the toll to eight; Yankton County added four, bringing the toll to 15; Cedar County added one, bringing the toll to three; and Woodbury County added six, bringing the toll to 141, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the South Dakota Department of Health, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Siouxland District Health Department.
Support Local Journalism
Woodbury County, where the death toll has ballooned since the beginning of November, added another 97 new infections on Saturday. This tally follows the 89 recorded Saturday, the 134 on Friday and the 146 on Thursday. Nearly 1,000 infections have been reported in the county during the past week and a half.
To date, more than 10 percent of all the county's residents have been infected.
The number of virus patients in Sioux City hospitals, which fluctuates slightly every day, has been largely steady and remains elevated. On Sunday, 62 patients were hospitalized in Sioux City because of the virus, while another 23 patients had the virus, but were hospitalized primarily for other health issues.
Across Northwest Iowa, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has slid from its peak in November, though it remains well above even the springtime surge. As of Sunday, 174 patients with the virus were hospitalized in the region, according to Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents counties in Northwest Iowa and a few Central Iowa counties. Of those patients, 37 were in the ICU and 17 were on ventilators.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.