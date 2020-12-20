 Skip to main content
12:07 p.m.
12:07 p.m.

Faith Lambert, maintenance department head for the Woodbury Central School District, cleans tables in the school's commons area in preparation for the next class of students to have lunch. "We disinfect every time a student leaves a table," Lambert says. (Photo: Bret Hayworth, Sioux City Journal)

 Bret Hayworth

MOVILLE -- Faith Lambert and Deron Fredrickson wait for Woodbury Central students to finish their meals, then pounce. Amid a quietude that would have been unthinkable over the lunch period prior to the pandemic, Lambert, head of the district's maintenance department, and Frederickson, a custodian, work as a tag team, making two runs on each of the 45 tables set up for lunch. From a backpack equipped with a spray nozzles, Fredrickson applies a concentrated disinfecting solution on the first pass. Lambert finishes the process with a water application. Over a 90-minute lunch period, the tag-team cleaning plays out in the schools' commons area traditionally reserved for lunch, plus a second spot in the so-called Little Gym. The latter was added so students could social distance at least six feet apart, usually two per table.

"We disinfect every time a student leaves a table," said Lambert, who beams with pride that school officials took health precautions she's heard aren't happening at all schools. "We've had amazing luck with it." - Bret Hayworth, Sioux City Journal

