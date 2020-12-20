12:07 p.m.

MOVILLE -- Faith Lambert and Deron Fredrickson wait for Woodbury Central students to finish their meals, then pounce. Amid a quietude that would have been unthinkable over the lunch period prior to the pandemic, Lambert, head of the district's maintenance department, and Frederickson, a custodian, work as a tag team, making two runs on each of the 45 tables set up for lunch. From a backpack equipped with a spray nozzles, Fredrickson applies a concentrated disinfecting solution on the first pass. Lambert finishes the process with a water application. Over a 90-minute lunch period, the tag-team cleaning plays out in the schools' commons area traditionally reserved for lunch, plus a second spot in the so-called Little Gym. The latter was added so students could social distance at least six feet apart, usually two per table.