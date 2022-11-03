Just In
12 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Sioux City and Iowa
- Lee Digital Content Center, Reconnecting Labs
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A 19-year-old Sioux City man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people on the west side ea…
Two male suspects, wearing masks and carrying sledgehammers, broke into a Sioux City jewelry store and made off with an untold amount of jewelry just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago.
SIOUX CITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning on Sioux City's west side, according to Sioux City Police.
A Powerball ticket winning $150,000 in Saturday's drawing was sold at a Sioux City convenience store. The ticket matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Powerball, a combination that normally wins a $50,000 prize. But the person added the Power Play option.
The Sioux City Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that Brenda Payer, 36, has been located by family members out of state.
A Woodbury County jury in August found Robert Buel, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
A man was taken to the hospital after the car he was driving struck a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia on Interstate 29 near Whiting. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 117.
McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler