Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
12 charts that show where home sales are headed in Sioux City
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police expenses for the rally for former President Donald Trump totaled $10,002.38, according to Sioux City Finance Director Teresa Fitch. "The city has not received any reimbursement to date for these expenses," she said Tuesday.
"When they (Ferrero) purchase companies, they leave them as independent business units," Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells said. The Le Mars-based company, best known for Blue Bunny, is being bought by Ferrero of Italy.
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson incident at an ATV dealership in Sioux City.
When the Goodfellows auction ended at 1 p.m., Cadi fetched a final bid from Campbell of $12,200 which will go to the Sioux City Journal’s Goodfellow Charities, a cause that distributes toys and books to 8,000 underprivileged children.
Born to mom Zinnia and dad Truman on Sept. 9 by a breeder in Nebraska, the purebred Cadi will be up for bid during the Little Yellow Dog Auction.
A 2-year-old male German shepherd, weighing 18 pounds, is fighting for his life after being found tied to a porch on Sioux City's north side. Cindy Rarrat, of the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center, said such a dog should weigh 71 to 84 pounds.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Winner declared in back-and-forth Scott County election.
A quick response by parents with medical backgrounds and, the family believes, prayers from dozens of Dordt fans who didn't know Karyn saved her life that day.
SIOUX CITY -- A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly ramming a stolen vehicle into a marked police squad car while attempting …