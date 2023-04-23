Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
alert
12 charts that show where home sales are headed in Sioux City
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
According to Sioux City Police, on the 2300 block of South Clinton, a 24-year-old male got into an argument with another man inside of the res…
Latest Woodbury County court report
"Dwight has expressed to me how remorseful he is and how he wants to make things right," his mother said at her son's sentencing to life in pr…
A dozen workers at a Spencer Taco Bell restaurant were awarded more than $22,000 in back wages and damages after a federal investigation deter…