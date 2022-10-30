Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
12 charts that show where home sales are headed in Sioux City
Two male suspects, wearing masks and carrying sledgehammers, broke into a Sioux City jewelry store and made off with an untold amount of jewelry just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
SIOUX CITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning on Sioux City's west side, according to Sioux City Police.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Most of the units of "Warrior Lofts" will feature balconies on the second and third floors. The Pierce Street property, which previously housed Crary Huff Attorneys at Law, is behind the Davidson Building.
A Woodbury County jury in August found Robert Buel, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and no employees were harmed during the robbery, according to Sioux City Police.
SIOUX CITY -- A man has been charged in a burglary that occurred at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Church Thursday afternoon.
Simon Curtis Tunstall, 66, died of natural causes, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was in hospice at the correctional facility in Coralville due to chronic illness. Tunstall began serving his sentence in March 1987.
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Donald Trump in Sioux City, Miller-Meeks Vaccine Mandate? and Death of Newspaper Endorsements
On this week’s On Iowa Politics podcast, ft. the Journal's Jared McNett: Donald Trump returns to Sioux City, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and a vaccine mandate?, Grassley and Franken on the campaign trail and newspaper endorsements are dying
Emerson police were dispatched to Post 60 Market, 109 N. Main Street, at 6:58 p.m. Friday.