Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
12 charts that show where home sales are headed in Sioux City
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man purchased the winning $10,000 ticket, for the "Snow Much Fun" scratch game, at Sarg's Mini Mart on W. Second St. in Sioux City.
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A cold-storage warehouse at the south end of Cherokee has been sold.
"We leave Tony's Pizza appreciating everyone that supported us and loved our pizza," a recent post from the restaurant said. A past contender in the Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Awards, Tony's Pizza had recently expanded to include more options.
In a chat with the Journal about being named Newsmaker of the Year, for the Ferrero deal and a number of other professional and personal projects in 2022, the Wells Enterprises CEO said "We're not retiring. We're purposing our efforts in the community."
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
A total of 22 locations participated in the second annual competition, which serves as an opportunity for storefronts to transform downtown spaces into beautiful displays. The winning storefront receives a $500 donation to any Siouxland nonprofit.
Mateo topped the list for newborn boys at St. Luke’s, moving up from last year’s third-place ranking. The name was No. 5 on babycenter.com’s list, which placed Liam in the top spot.
Carson is charged with stabbing a 53-year-old man at Sam's Mini Mart, 4218 Morningside Ave., on Dec. 12.