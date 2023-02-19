The Henry and Stark County Health Departments and First Choice Healthcare will host the 12 Communities, 12 Months event on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at Charged Coffee and Cocoa Shop, 303 10th Ave., Orion.

This month's event will focus on February's designation as American Heart Month with staff from the agencies conducting free blood pressure checks. In addition, there will be free COVID-19 home tests available, free Alzheimer's screenings and giveaways.

The outreach initiative is part of an ongoing series that each month focuses on the health services available to residents.

For more information about promotions and events, call 309-852-0197 or visit www.henrystarkhealth.com.