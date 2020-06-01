12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department on Monday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19.
The county has now had 1,681 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.
No additional deaths were reported Monday. Dakota County has had 25 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
