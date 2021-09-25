12-year-old boy dies in accident in Sloan Friday

SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.
Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said Saturday that sheriff's deputies were called to an accident at 1000 Rebel Way in Sloan, the address of the Westwood Community School, at around 2 p.m. Friday.
The boy was life-flighted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Westwood Community School District identified the victim as Kage McDonald in a social media post.
"Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family. Kage had an enormous heart and I enjoyed every interaction I had with him. He was a tough kid who worked hard at everything he did. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him," Westwood Superintendent Jay Lutt said in a statement shared on social media.
The accident remains under investigation.
