12-year-old boy dies in accident in Sloan Friday

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said Saturday that sheriff's deputies were called to an accident at 1000 Rebel Way in Sloan, the address of the Westwood Community School, at around 2 p.m. Friday.

"Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family. Kage had an enormous heart and I enjoyed every interaction I had with him. He was a tough kid who worked hard at everything he did. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him," Westwood Superintendent Jay Lutt said in a statement shared on social media.