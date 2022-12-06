120722-news-brfs-pkg

Tyson announces $50M in year-end bonuses

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is giving 90,000 hourly team members across the country approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses.

Tyson said in a statement that the bonuses range from $300 to $700, and will be distributed starting mid-December. Tyson has about 4,500 workers at its Dakota City beef plant.

In addition to year-end bonuses, the statement said Tyson is offering flexible work schedules at some facilities, and new and expanded benefits, services and resources, including new parental leave and additional mental health support, for all U.S. team members beginning in 2023.

“We’re extremely grateful for all of our team members in the hundreds of communities where we operate and we want to recognize our success together and say thank you,” Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, said in the statement. “As we progress our efforts to be the most sought-after place to work, we continue to listen to our team members needs and invest in areas like childcare to provide a better quality of life for our team members.”

Electro-metal punk band to play Anthem

SIOUX CITY — Electro-metal punk band Powerman 5000 is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem, 111 Third St., for a performance on March 11.

Powerman 5000 and its trademark brand of electro-metal punk noise have delivered hits on both satellite and terrestrial radio. With sales of more than 3 million singles, they continue to push creative boundaries and defy musical categories.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the hotel’s Rock Shop and at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and over.

Disney’s ‘Bluey’s’

coming to the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY — Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies. The much-loved Heeler family will be bringing the live show, “Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show,” to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on June 23.

A stage adaptation of Disney Channel’s Emmy Award-winning animated series, “Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” features puppetry, live actors and familiar sets.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting Tyson Events Center’s Primebank Box Office.

Galva man pleads not guilty of stabbing brother

IDA GROVE, Iowa — A Galva, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of fatally stabbing his brother.

Jesus Diaz, 25, entered his written plea Monday in Ida County District Court to first-degree murder.

Diaz also waived his right to have his trial conducted within 90 days of the Nov. 22 filing of the trial information in his case. A trial date has yet to be set.

He remains in custody in the Ida County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Diaz is accused of stabbing his brother, 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III, of Holstein, multiple times in the chest and abdomen during a fight outside Jesus Diaz’ home in Galva on Nov. 13. Eduardo Diaz was found lying on a sidewalk in the 200 block of South Main Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jesus Diaz was seen placing items in his Cadillac after the stabbing, and investigators searching the car found a bloody knife in the rear seat, court documents said.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Diaz would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Bargatze brings stand-up to the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY — Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his “The Be Funny Tour” to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on June 15, 2023.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Conan” in addition to having his own “Comedy Central Presents” special.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com and the Tyson Events Center’s Primebank Box Office.