129 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County; new total stands at 287

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded an additional 129 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, the highest single-day spike in cases yet.

The new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 287, according to a press release from the Siouxland District Health Department. The department will no longer provide an age or gender breakdown of the new cases.

The press release cites increased testing as the reason that more positive cases are being discovered. A continued increase in the number of confirmed cases is expected.

The department also reports they are unable to provide any workplace or any other identifying information of the cases, citing Iowa law that prevents the release of information that could identify an individual or a business with an illness.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a statewide total of 3,924 cases, though this figure has not been updated for Friday and does not include the majority of Woodbury County's cases.

