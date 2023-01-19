13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Iowa

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The lawsuit filed in Woodbury County District Court claims school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson violated Iowa Open Meetings laws. Gausman is seeking the removal of the school board members from their positions.
The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor faces 52 counts of voter fraud for an alleged scheme in which she fraudulently filled out absentee ballot requests and voter registration forms and cast absentee ballots on behalf of others.
A Sioux City man was charged with first-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed on the north side Saturday night. At 9:41 p.m. Saturday, police officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Nebraska St. for a reported disturbance.
Officers were dispatched to 1512 Isabella St. at 2:53 p.m. and, once there, found a 45-year-old female with multiple stab wounds to her back.
According to Sioux City Police, a man is currently being treated for potential life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Though Jeremy Taylor has not been charged in the voter fraud case, speculation swirls about his future on the county board. Chairman Matthew Ung, a Republican, said he received a call from a county resident asking him to fire Taylor.
The crash occurred at 12:06 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 59.
Sioux City Career Academy’s new construction trades building is halfway complete. The addition to the Harry Hopkins Center along Business Highway 75 is set for completion in July. Students will be able to start enrolling in the program in a few weeks.
Andrew Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.
Before Judge Patrick TottJosephine Marie Saul, 24, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 12, five years prison.
