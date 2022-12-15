13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Iowa

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
When the Goodfellows auction ended at 1 p.m., Cadi fetched a final bid from Campbell of $12,200 which will go to the Sioux City Journal’s Goodfellow Charities, a cause that distributes toys and books to 8,000 underprivileged children.
Sioux Falls-based Furniture Mart USA, which operates the Unclaimed Freight Furniture store in Morningside and the Ashley HomeStore downtown, acquired the former Younkers anchor store at the mall several months ago and has begun a complete overhaul of the two-story building's interior.
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, the sound of gunshots rang out at a Briar Cliff University dormitory, prompting a significant police response. As it would turn out, the noise came from a loudspeaker.
One day after the Sioux City Journal published a story about city officials working to be reimbursed for expenses occurred by hosting a rally for former President Donald Trump, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services.
According to police, a man driving the Kia exited the vehicle armed with a knife, walked up to the victim as he was sitting in the driver's seat, and began stabbing him.
"When they (Ferrero) purchase companies, they leave them as independent business units," Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells said. The Le Mars-based company, best known for Blue Bunny, is being bought by Ferrero of Italy.
District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Police expenses for the rally for former President Donald Trump totaled $10,002.38, according to Sioux City Finance Director Teresa Fitch. "The city has not received any reimbursement to date for these expenses," she said Tuesday.
Eight people have contacted Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill expressing interest in the soon-to-be vacant board of supervisor’s position.
SIOUX CITY -- A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly ramming a stolen vehicle into a marked police squad car while attempting …
